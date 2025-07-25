infrastructure investment trusts' AUM to touch Rs 8 lakh crore by 2027: Crisil

CHENNAI: The asset under management (AUM) of infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) is projected to rise to around Rs 8 lakh crore by fiscal 2027 from approximately Rs 6.3 lakh crore in fiscal 2025, estimates rating agency Crisil Ratings. The increase will be largely driven by asset acquisitions by mature trusts, the rating agency said.

Although this growth will lead to higher leverage, InvIT credit profiles are expected to remain stable, supported by the quality of underlying assets, predictable cash flows, and structural mechanisms such as cash flow pooling and regulatory safeguards.

Asset additions remain key for InvIT growth, given the finite life of infrastructure assets. AUM is expected to rise by Rs 1.7–1.8 lakh crore over fiscal 2025 and 2026, slightly below the Rs 2.0 lakh crore added over the past two fiscals. The roads sector is likely to account for nearly 80% of the incremental AUM, consistent with recent trends.

Sectors such as renewable energy, transmission, and warehousing will also contribute, though to a smaller extent. Their lower share is attributed to factors such as high upfront leverage requiring deleveraging, availability of capital outside the InvIT structure, and limited operational asset inventory.

Manish Gupta, Deputy Chief Ratings Officer at Crisil Ratings, said: “Mature trusts are expected to contribute 80–85% of incremental AUM over the next two fiscals, up from around 65% in the prior two. Acquisitions tend to raise leverage as the acquired assets typically carry higher debt. For example, leverage for InvITs with 2–5 years of operations rose from 43% in March 2023 to 47% in March 2025, due to acquisitions. With most InvITs now operationally stable, overall leverage is expected to reach ~50% by fiscal 2027.”