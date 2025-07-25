ITC getting future ready with acquisitions 

NEW DELHI: ITC said that strategic acquisitions made by the company in recent times are playing an important role in addressing the evolving set of consumers who are seeking premium, healthy and nutrition-rich products. The FMCG major stated that these acquisitions have been structured in a manner that allows ITC to gain from the entrepreneurial zeal and start-up mindset of the founders, whilst leveraging their institutional strengths.

“ITC is building a portfolio across all businesses to win the markets of tomorrow, harnessing its extensive institutional synergies to seize emerging opportunities. This is powered by a three-horizon strategy that focuses on 1) fortifying the core, 2) addressing value-added adjacencies and 3) nurturing new vectors of growth aligned to emerging trends,” said ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri at the company’s annual general meeting 2025.

Puri stated that India’s consumer market is at the cusp of a profound transformation with per capita incomes projected to exceed $4,000 by 2030 and Gen Z, poised to become a predominant part of the workforce, is expected to account for every 2nd rupee spent by 2035.

“Segments like health & wellness, nutrition, functional foods, organic and naturals are poised to become megatrends of the future. New generation channels are also transforming the market and accentuating these trends. ITC’s diverse enterprise strengths provide strategic competitive levers to capitalise on these evolving trends and deliver innovative value propositions to consumers,” said Puri.