Only 1 out of 5 blue and grey collar workers is a woman, high attrition a huge challenge: Report

BENGALURU: Despite women’s overall share in blue-grey collar roles rising from 16% in FY20-21 to 19% in FY 23-24, as per the PLFS (Periodic Labour Force Survey), they still account for only about one in five workers in this segment, with high early attrition rates threatening productivity and continuity.

This was stated in the study 'State of women in the blue-grey collar workforce 2025', released by the Udaiti Foundation in partnership with Quess Corp Limited.

The blue and grey-collar workforce is a segment that forms the backbone of industries like manufacturing, logistics, retail, healthcare, and financial services.

Drawing from surveys with over 10,000 current and 1,500 former women workers across sectors like retail, manufacturing, BFSI, and services, this study points out that 52% of women with less than one year of experience plan to quit within the next 12 months, compared to just 3% among those who cross the two-year mark, underscoring the need for interventions to arrest attrition at an early stage.