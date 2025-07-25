Only 1 out of 5 blue and grey collar workers is a woman, high attrition a huge challenge: Report

BENGALURU: Despite women’s overall share in blue-grey collar roles rising from 16% in FY20-21 to 19% in FY 23-24, as per the PLFS (Periodic Labour Force Survey), they still account for only about one in five workers in this segment, with high early attrition rates threatening productivity and continuity.
This was stated in the study 'State of women in the blue-grey collar workforce 2025', released by the Udaiti Foundation in partnership with Quess Corp Limited.
The blue and grey-collar workforce is a segment that forms the backbone of industries like manufacturing, logistics, retail, healthcare, and financial services.
Drawing from surveys with over 10,000 current and 1,500 former women workers across sectors like retail, manufacturing, BFSI, and services, this study points out that 52% of women with less than one year of experience plan to quit within the next 12 months, compared to just 3% among those who cross the two-year mark, underscoring the need for interventions to arrest attrition at an early stage.
And of the 1,500+ women who left jobs in the last six months, 67% of them are out of the workforce for multiple reasons. The report says with the rising demand for workforce and persistent worker shortages, retaining and stabilising women workers in the blue-grey collar space has become an urgent priority.
Pooja Goyal, founding CEO of the Udaiti Foundation, said, “Women aren't leaving because they lack capability; they're leaving because we haven't yet built the infrastructure and designed workplaces for their success. With India's blue-grey collar economy projected to comprise 70% of the workforce by 2030, investing in women's retention and advancement isn't just the right thing to do—it's our path to sustainable growth."
According to the report, about 54% of women who are currently working are unhappy with pay, and 80% save less than Rs 2,000 per month. Among women employees who are currently out of the workforce, 42% said a better pay would motivate them to return to work. The findings also suggest that there is a huge scope to introduce performance-linked incentives and career-based earning potential to improve retention.
The report identifies five key challenge areas from the survey that, if addressed, can significantly improve women’s retention: higher incomes, safer and more reliable mobility, improved workplace infrastructure, clearer career growth pathways, and more inclusive and supportive work culture.