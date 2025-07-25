Sunjay Kapur's mother alleges she was forced to sign critical documents in Sona Comstar power grab

One fateful month after the shocking demise of Sona Comstar's former chairperson Sunjay Kapur, a storm of controversy has erupted as his grieving mother Rani Kapur made explosive allegations of betrayal and coercion. In a heart-wrenching letter addressed to the company's board, she alleged a sinister plot forcing her to sign critical documents behind closed doors, stripped of the chance to even read them, let alone understand their implications.
Rani Kapur identified herself as the majority shareholder of the Sona Group, which includes Sona Comstar. She questioned the board's decision to appoint "certain people“ representing themselves as the largest shareholders. As per sources, “certain people” refers to Priya Sachdev Kapur, her daughter-in-law and wife of the late Sunjay Kapoor.
“I’ve been informed that certain people are representing themselves as being the largest shareholders of the Company since they claim to represent the interest of the family in the Company. I am fully convinced that the documents which were executed by me under coercion and duress, post the demise of my son, at a time of mental and emotional vulnerability are being misused,” stated Rani Kapur.
While giving a dramatic twist to the aftermath of Sunjay Kapoor’s demise, Rani Kapur alleged that some well-wishers provided her with information that has left her very disturbed. She made a bold claim that no one had the right currently, unless nominated by her, to represent the Sona Group interest in Sona Comstar.
Sona Comstar in a press statement on Friday said that Rani Kapur has not been a shareholder since 2019. The company also confirmed the appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur to the board. It stated that Priya was appointed as a Non-Executive Director based on a nomination received from Aureus Investments Private Limited (AIPL), the corporate promoter of Sona Comstar.
“Late on 24 July 2025, an email was received from Mrs. Rani Kapur requesting a deferment of the AGM. Given our respect for Mrs. Kapur, the Company sought urgent legal advice from one of India’s most reputed law firms in relation to the legality of proceeding with the AGM of the Company. Based on the legal counsel and the fact that Mrs. Kapur is not a shareholder of the Company, the Company concluded that it could not defer the AGM,” said Sona Comstar.
Sona Comstar has been a listed company since June 2021, with 71.98% public shareholding and 28.02% held by promoter entity AIPL. In May 2019, Sona Comstar received a declaration of significant beneficial ownership identifying Sunjay Kapur as the sole beneficial owner of RK Family Trust, a significant shareholder of AIPL. As per company records, Rani Kapur has not been a shareholder of the company at least since 2019.
Sunjay Kapur, billionaire businessman and the former chairman of Sona Comstar, was earlier married to Bollywood actor Karishma Kapoor. After their long-fought divorce in 2016, he married model Priya Sachdev in 2017. He met a tragic and bizarre end on June 12, leaving the corporate world and everyone around him in shock. Reports speculate that Kapur, while playing a polo match in England, may have suffered an anaphylactic shock after allegedly swallowing a bee.