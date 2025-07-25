Sunjay Kapur's mother alleges she was forced to sign critical documents in Sona Comstar power grab

One fateful month after the shocking demise of Sona Comstar's former chairperson Sunjay Kapur, a storm of controversy has erupted as his grieving mother Rani Kapur made explosive allegations of betrayal and coercion. In a heart-wrenching letter addressed to the company's board, she alleged a sinister plot forcing her to sign critical documents behind closed doors, stripped of the chance to even read them, let alone understand their implications.

Rani Kapur identified herself as the majority shareholder of the Sona Group, which includes Sona Comstar. She questioned the board's decision to appoint "certain people“ representing themselves as the largest shareholders. As per sources, “certain people” refers to Priya Sachdev Kapur, her daughter-in-law and wife of the late Sunjay Kapoor.

“I’ve been informed that certain people are representing themselves as being the largest shareholders of the Company since they claim to represent the interest of the family in the Company. I am fully convinced that the documents which were executed by me under coercion and duress, post the demise of my son, at a time of mental and emotional vulnerability are being misused,” stated Rani Kapur.

While giving a dramatic twist to the aftermath of Sunjay Kapoor’s demise, Rani Kapur alleged that some well-wishers provided her with information that has left her very disturbed. She made a bold claim that no one had the right currently, unless nominated by her, to represent the Sona Group interest in Sona Comstar.