Trump, EU chief seek deal in transatlantic trade standoff

TUNBERRY, UK: US President Donald Trump and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen were set for make-or-break talks in Scotland Sunday, aimed at ending a months-long transatlantic trade standoff, as negotiations went down to the wire.

Trump has said he sees a one-in-two chance of a deal with the European Union, which faces an across-the-board US levy of 30 percent unless it strikes a trade pact by August 1 -- with Washington warning Sunday there would be "no extensions."

Von der Leyen's European Commission, negotiating on behalf of EU countries, is pushing hard for a deal to salvage a trading relationship worth an annual $1.9 trillion in goods and services.

According to an EU diplomat briefed ahead of the meeting, set for 4:30 pm (1530 GMT), the contours of a deal are in place after talks went late into Saturday night -- but key issues still need settling.

And of course the final word lies with Trump.

"A political deal is on the table -- but it needs the sign-off from Trump, who wants to negotiate this down to the very last moment," the diplomat told AFP.

The proposal, they said, involves a baseline levy of around 15 percent on EU exports to the United States -- the level secured by Japan -- with carve-outs for critical sectors including aircraft and spirits, though not for wine.

Any deal will need to be approved by EU member states -- whose ambassadors, on a visit to Greenland, were updated by the commission Sunday morning, and would meet again after any accord.

According to the EU diplomat, the 27 countries broadly endorsed the deal as envisaged -- while recalling their negotiating red lines.