Akshay Kumar’s property sale streak continues: 2 Borivali homes sold for ₹7.1 crore

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold two more properties in Mumbai, adding to his recent streak of real estate transactions. According to property registration documents reviewed by online property portal Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, Kumar sold two adjoining residential units in Borivali East for a combined Rs 7.10 crore.

The actor has been actively offloading properties in the city over the past few months and raking in big profits. The fresh sale has almost doubled his investment in 8 years.

Earlier this year, in April, he sold his Lower Parel office space for Rs 8 crore, following the sale of three residential units in Oberoi Sky City, Borivali, for around Rs 11 crore. In February, Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, made headlines by selling their luxury apartment in Worli's Oberoi 360 West project for a staggering Rs 80 crore.

The new sales of two units in Borivali were registered in June 2025. The properties are adjoining and are located in Sky City, developed by Oberoi Realty and spread across 25 acres. It is a ready-to-move-in residential project offering 3BHK, 3BHK+Studio, and Duplex apartments.