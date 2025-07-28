Akshay Kumar’s property sale streak continues: 2 Borivali homes sold for ₹7.1 crore

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold two more properties in Mumbai, adding to his recent streak of real estate transactions. According to property registration documents reviewed by online property portal Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, Kumar sold two adjoining residential units in Borivali East for a combined Rs 7.10 crore.
The actor has been actively offloading properties in the city over the past few months and raking in big profits. The fresh sale has almost doubled his investment in 8 years.
Earlier this year, in April, he sold his Lower Parel office space for Rs 8 crore, following the sale of three residential units in Oberoi Sky City, Borivali, for around Rs 11 crore. In February, Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, made headlines by selling their luxury apartment in Worli's Oberoi 360 West project for a staggering Rs 80 crore.
The new sales of two units in Borivali were registered in June 2025. The properties are adjoining and are located in Sky City, developed by Oberoi Realty and spread across 25 acres. It is a ready-to-move-in residential project offering 3BHK, 3BHK+Studio, and Duplex apartments.
According to the IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, the first property was sold by Kumar and is valued at Rs 5.75 crore. It has a carpet area of 1,101 sq. ft. (102 sq. m.) and includes two car parking spaces. The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 34.50 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000. Akshay Kumar had purchased the property in 2017 for Rs 3.02 crore, and it has since appreciated by 90%.
The second property was sold by Akshay Kumar for Rs 1.35 crore. It has a carpet area of 252 sq. ft. (23.45 sq. m.). The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 6.75 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000. Kumar had purchased the property in 2017 for Rs 67.90 lakh, and it has since appreciated by 99%.
According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Oberoi Sky City has seen 100 sale registrations with a total transaction value of Rs 428 crore from August 2024 to July 2025. The average resale property price in the project stands at Rs 47,800 per sq. ft. Also, Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan acquired multiple properties in Oberoi Sky City in May 2024.