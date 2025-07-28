BEL net jumps 25% to Rs 969 crore on healthy margins

MUMBAI: The Navratna central sector company, Bharat Electronics, has reported a healthy 25% jump in net income for the June quarter at Rs 969.13 crore as against Rs 776.14 crore it the defence company had booked in the corresponding period of the previous year, on better margins and higher realisation.

The company on Monday said in a statement that its revenue from operations rose 5.2% to Rs 4,416.83 crore from Rs 4,198.77 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Pre-tax profit during the reporting quarter came in at Rs 1,289.24 crore, a growth of 24.28% over Rs 1,037.34 crore it had recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The order book position of the company as of July 1, stood at Rs 74,859 crore, the statement added.