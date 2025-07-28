Dalal Street disaster: Rs 12 lakh crore wiped out in three days as bears take over

Equity market investors lost nearly Rs 12 lakh crore over the past three trading sessions as Dalal Street succumbed to intense bearish pressure. Weak Q1FY26 earnings and delays in the India-US trade deal have dampened investor sentiment, triggering a sharp sell-off. The benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 1,836 points (2.2%), while the NSE Nifty50 dropped 2.1% during this period.

The sentiments have further been weighed down by TCS’s announcement of 12,000 job cuts and a relentless selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Data for this month, up to 25th July, shows a net FII sell figure of Rs 20,262 crores. On Monday, they offloaded (net sales) shares worth Rs 5,876.76 crore.

“Markets are currently grappling with headwinds on both domestic and global fronts. On the domestic side, earnings disappointments and persistent foreign fund outflows are dampening sentiment,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Mishra added that in the banking space, earlier resilience had helped limit the decline but renewed pressure across the sector—except for heavyweights ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank—is adding to participants’ concerns.

Banking stocks came under severe pressure on Monday after Kotak Mahindra Bank plunged over 7% to close at Rs 1,966 following weak Q1 results. Other lenders, including IndusInd Bank, PNB, SBI, and Bank of Baroda, declined 1–3%. Mishra added that globally, uncertainty surrounding trade deals, despite strength in the US markets, is contributing to the cautious approach.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, said that in contrast to domestic market performance, global markets remain broadly positive, supported by US-EU trade developments that are perceived as less concerning than anticipated.