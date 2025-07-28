India Inc Q1 revenue inches up a pale 4-6%, says Crisil report

MUMBAI: With the first quarter earnings season almost over, an early analysis of the numbers so far declared shows an anemic 4-6% topline growth, down from 7% in the previous two quarters as power, coal, steel and IT services fared very badly, according to Crisil analysis report released on Monday.

The slowdown was driven by weak performance in the power, coal, steel, and IT services sectors, which together contribute a third of the revenue of over 600 companies analysed. These firms represent more than half the NSE’s market capitalisation.

Gross profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 4% on-year. However, Ebitda margin likely fell 10-30 bps, weighed down by IT services, automobiles, fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceuticals, Crisil said on Monday.

According to Pushan Sharma, a director with the rating agency, the early onset of monsoons and the lingering geopolitical uncertainties are expected to have materially impacted some sectors in the reporting quarter.

To wit, the rains-induced cooler summer culled demand for electricity. Consequently, the power sector revenue is seen declining 8%. Lower demand also pushed down spot prices of electricity, and led to a 2-3% lower demand for coal.

On the other hand, according to him, geopolitical uncertainties impacted the IT services sector, where revenue growth is seen flat due to project delays stemming from tariff worries, which led to a slowdown in activity. Similarly, the steel sector revenue is expected to have grown a moderate 1-3% due to planned maintenance shutdowns at major steel mills and a 2-4% decline in prices.