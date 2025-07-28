IndusInd Bank's net income sinks 68% to Rs 684 crore over legacy issues

MUMBAI: IndusInd Bank, which had red ink all across its book in the past quarter due to an internal accounting scam that shaved off more than Rs 2,340 crore, has managed to return to the black sequentially on a standalone basis in the June quarter but with a very weak set of numbers as net income plunged by a whopping 68% on-year to Rs 684 crore.

The bank promoted by the Hindujas in fact had nothing in its books to write home about. On a consolidated basis, net profit fell 72 percent on-year to Rs 604 crore, according to the investor presentation on Monday.

Despite the all-round poor show, brokerages said the figures are much better than they had penciled in, given the bad set of numbers it had reported in the previous quarter.

In anticipation of more bad numbers, investors were averse to hold on to the bank’s shares leading to a massive sell-off in its counter. After losing 5% in the intra-day, the stock finally closed with deep cuts at Rs 802.05 losing 2.63% of its value.

The management led by non-executive chairman Sunil Mehta and interim executive committee led by Soumitra Sen and Anil Rao told analysts that “though the numbers are weak they are fully clear off any one-offs and the March quarter chapter is fully behind the bank.”

Mehta said the sole focus of the bank is to maintain profitability and prepare itself for the next phase of growth under a soon to be coming CEO, whose appointment is pending with the regulator, RBI.

Gross NPAs jumped to 3.64% in June 2025 from 3.13% in March 2025, while net NPAs rose to 1.12% from 0.95% during the same period. But the provision coverage ratio was stable at 70 as provisions and contingencies for the June quarter declined to Rs 1,760 crore from Rs 2,522 crore in the March quarter. Total loan related provisions were at Rs 10,472 crore or 3.14% of the loan book, they said, attributing the spike in NPAs to the bank’s inability to sell NPAs to ARCs or as SRs due to poor profits.

In the previous quarter, the bank had reported its biggest-ever quarterly loss, as it took a nearly Rs 2,000-crore hit to its accounts in the year to March due to years of mis-accounting of internal derivative trades. Mehta said the bank has stopped the internal trading book for now.