Nxtra by Airtel expands renewable power partnership with AMPIN

CHENNAI: Nxtra by Airtel, a data center company and subsidiary of telecom major Bharti Airtel, has expanded its renewable energy partnership with AMPIN Energy Transition, adding 125.65 MW of inter-state transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar-wind hybrid capacity. the company said on Monday.

This development takes the total renewable energy capacity sourced by Nxtra from AMPIN to over 200 MW. The new capacity will be supplied from hybrid power plants located in Rajasthan and Karnataka, enabling Nxtra to draw power across states through the national grid. This marks a shift from the earlier model where AMPIN had been supplying solar energy through intra-state open access routes in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

AMPIN, founded by Pinaki Bhattacharya and backed by international institutional investors from the US, Europe and Asia, is a pioneer in renewable energy transition in India, .

According to Nxtra, the addition of this new capacity is expected to reduce its carbon emissions by nearly 1.5 lakh tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually.

"The partnership reinforces the company’s leadership in sustainable digital infrastructure and supports its broader commitment to achieve net zero operations," said Nxtra CEO Ashish Arora.