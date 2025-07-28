Nxtra by Airtel expands renewable power partnership with AMPIN

CHENNAI: Nxtra by Airtel, a data center company and subsidiary of telecom major Bharti Airtel, has expanded its renewable energy partnership with AMPIN Energy Transition, adding 125.65 MW of inter-state transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar-wind hybrid capacity. the company said on Monday.
This development takes the total renewable energy capacity sourced by Nxtra from AMPIN to over 200 MW. The new capacity will be supplied from hybrid power plants located in Rajasthan and Karnataka, enabling Nxtra to draw power across states through the national grid. This marks a shift from the earlier model where AMPIN had been supplying solar energy through intra-state open access routes in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha.
AMPIN, founded by Pinaki Bhattacharya and backed by international institutional investors from the US, Europe and Asia, is a pioneer in renewable energy transition in India, .
According to Nxtra, the addition of this new capacity is expected to reduce its carbon emissions by nearly 1.5 lakh tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually.
"The partnership reinforces the company’s leadership in sustainable digital infrastructure and supports its broader commitment to achieve net zero operations," said Nxtra CEO Ashish Arora.
AMPIN’s MD & CEO, Pinaki Bhattacharyya, stated that the company’s pan-India presence and hybrid energy solutions enable nearly 100 percent clean energy transitions for large infrastructure players like Nxtra.
This agreement builds upon Nxtra’s earlier deal signed in February 2024 with AMPIN and Amplus Energy to procure 140,208 MWh of renewable energy annually through a 25-year captive power-wheeling arrangement. At the time, Nxtra had committed to sourcing solar and wind power for its data centers in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha. That phase alone was expected to reduce emissions by approximately 99,500 tonnes of CO2 equivalent each year.
Nxtra became the first Indian data center company to join the RE100 global initiative in June 2024, pledging to power all its operations with 100 percent renewable energy. The company’s green energy program is aligned with science-based net zero targets and has already resulted in 70 percent of its core data center operations running on clean power. As Nxtra ramps up its infrastructure investments—including six new hyperscale data centers across India—it plans to double its total capacity to over 400 MW. The expanded renewable energy sourcing from AMPIN is a critical component of this transition, helping Nxtra meet rising digital and AI-driven workloads while staying aligned with sustainability goals.