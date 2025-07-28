Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur has 'no locus standi' on any company matter: Sona Comstar

Auto component major Sona Comstar has clarified that Rani Kapur, mother of late Sunjay Kapur, has 'no locus standi' on any matter related to the company. It also denied any assertion of the company being a family-run business as 'factually incorrect and misleading'. The company added that Kapur was not coerced into signing any document.

“Mrs. Rani Kapur has had no role, direct or indirect, in Sona Comstar since at least 2019. She is neither a shareholder, director, nor officer of the company. As such, she has no locus standi on any matter related to the company. Any insinuation that she was coerced into signing documents or that her consent is required for company affairs is completely baseless and legally untenable,” said Sona Comstar in a press statement on Monday.

The company’s statement on Kapur’s role and allegations came days after she wrote a letter to the board in which she revealed a sinister plot alleging that she was forced to sign critical documents behind closed doors a month after the shocking demise of Sona Comstar's former chairperson and her son Sunjay Kapur.

Rani Kapur identified herself as the majority shareholder of the Sona Group, which includes Sona Comstar. She questioned the board's decision to appoint "certain people“ representing themselves as the largest shareholders. As per sources, “certain people” refers to Priya Sachdev Kapur, her daughter-in-law.