TCS layoffs: Will other Indian IT firms follow suit?

BENGALURU: A day after the country's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced about 12,260 job cuts, techies and freshers are now concerned whether other IT firms will follow suit. Big tech giants such as Microsoft and IBM have fired 15,000 and 8,000 employees respectively this year alone. But this is the first time in recent years that an Indian IT services company has announced its biggest ever job cut.

Prior to this layoff announcement, TCS updated its talent deployment policy and limited the bench period to 35 days for its employees.

Jefferies in its note said the ongoing layoffs will hurt employee morale and could potentially lead to execution slippages in the near term. "In the longer run, such policies could drive a sharp rise in attrition, similar to what was seen at Cognizant during 2020-22," it said.

Recently, HCLTech said it is also executing a restructuring programme for both people and non-people assets. C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech, during the Q1 post-earnings press conference said that the restructuring plan is mostly for facilities outside India that they have not been utilising.

"There will be some talent ramp-down, especially in geographies outside India and that will be a part of the restructuring plan. We expect all of this to happen starting from Q2, Q3, and some parts of Q4,” he added.

HR experts point out that for the past 1-2 years, the IT industry is going through various challenges including the impact of new technologies such as AI. IT firms are upskilling the majority of its workforce and there has been a shift in companies' focus -- more on outcome-based business models.

What is the potential impact of AI on technology roles and functions? Kamal Karanth, Co-founder, Xpheno, a specialist staffing firm, said the potential for AI to impact existing and future tech workforce varies between the lower, mid and higher complexity spectrums of tech roles and functions.

"Lower spectrum of roles are largely rule-based functions and highly objective, repeatable and transferable. The threat of AI replacing human role-holders is high and imminent in these rule-based functions. As Agentic AI tools and LLM (large language model) processes mature, the potential of AI replacing human role-holders will increase in this layer," he said.

Roles like Test Engineers, Application Testers, QA Tester, SW Test Engineers and QA Engineers would fall in this spectrum. QA/QC Roles in both manual & automation domains would become highly replaceable roles as AI matures in the near-term. This cohort of roles accounts for more than a third (36%-40%) of the total talent pool in the IT Sector’s Testing and QA/QC function, he explained.