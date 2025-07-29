Asian Paints' net profit plunges 6%, CEO blames 'subdued demand environment'

MUMBAI: Paints major Asian Paints has said its consolidated net profit fell 6% on-year to Rs 1,117 crore in the June quarter due to a fall in sales amid the subdued demand and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Revenue from sales was marginally down to Rs 8,924.49 crore from Rs 8,943.24 crore a year ago, while expenses rose 1.3% to Rs 7,658.95 crore in the reporting quarter. However, its total income, which includes revenue from other sources, was flat at Rs 9,131.34 crore.

On a standalone basis, which mainly includes domestic numbers, revenue from sales was down 1.19% to Rs 7,848.83 crore.

Despite a growth in volume of 3.9% in the domestic decorative business, revenue from this segment declined 1.2%, the company said in an exchange filing Tuesday.

Managing director & chief executive Amit Syngle blamed "the subdued demand environment due to macroeconomic uncertainties and early monsoons" for overall poor numbers. For the revenue fall, he blamed the shift in the product mix.