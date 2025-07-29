Decathlon targets $3 billion in local sourcing from India by 2030

NEW DELHI: Leading sports brand Decathlon has set a target to scale sourcing from India to $3 billion by 2030. Currently, India accounts for 8% of Decathlon’s global sourcing quantities, with a goal to scale this to 15% by 2030.
This growth, as per the French sports retailer, will be driven by a focused push in high-potential categories such as footwear, fitness equipment, and technical textiles—designed to meet the evolving demands of both Indian consumers and global markets.
The company said that the Indian sports market, whose size is pegged at $18 billion, is growing very fast and it is possible for them to double down their sourcing in the next 5 years.
“Over the last 25 years, our production journey in India has been the backbone of Decathlon’s success in the country...as we continue to strengthen our footprint across omni-channel platforms, production excellence remains at the heart of our strategy, powering sustainable business growth and deeper accessibility to sport for every Indian,” said Sankar Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer, Decathlon India.
Domestically, Decathlon’s local manufacturing presence is already strong, with over 70% of the quantities sold in India in 2025 being Made in India. This figure is expected to rise to 90% by 2030. This growth is anchored in Decathlon’s robust local production ecosystem, supported by 113 manufacturing sites, 83 suppliers, and 7 production offices across India.
Decathlon currently operates 132 stores across 55 cities in India. Looking ahead, Decathlon aims to expand its retail footprint to over 90 cities by 2030. As part of this growth journey, Decathlon said that it is working to create more than 300,000 new job opportunities in its direct and indirect workforce across the production ecosystem.
Frederic Merlevede, Head of Decathlon Production, said that India has evolved into a cornerstone of Decathlon’s global production ecosystem — not just in terms of scale, but in its ability to deliver quality, innovation, and speed.
“Our long-term investment in India reflects the deep trust we’ve built with our partners and the strong potential we see in key categories like footwear, fitness equipment, and beyond. As we continue to grow, our ambition is clear: to make India one of Decathlon’s leading global manufacturing hubs — driving value, sustainability, and impact at scale.”
Last year, Decathlon had announced to invest 100 million euros (around Rs 933 crore) in India, it is one of the fastest growing markets, to expand retail footprint and manufacturing operations.
In Financial Year 2024 Decathlon generated over Rs 4,000 crore revenue in India and became profitable in FY24 posting gains of Rs 197.19 crore, according to an RoC filing by the company.