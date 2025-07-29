Decathlon targets $3 billion in local sourcing from India by 2030

NEW DELHI: Leading sports brand Decathlon has set a target to scale sourcing from India to $3 billion by 2030. Currently, India accounts for 8% of Decathlon’s global sourcing quantities, with a goal to scale this to 15% by 2030.

This growth, as per the French sports retailer, will be driven by a focused push in high-potential categories such as footwear, fitness equipment, and technical textiles—designed to meet the evolving demands of both Indian consumers and global markets.

The company said that the Indian sports market, whose size is pegged at $18 billion, is growing very fast and it is possible for them to double down their sourcing in the next 5 years.

“Over the last 25 years, our production journey in India has been the backbone of Decathlon’s success in the country...as we continue to strengthen our footprint across omni-channel platforms, production excellence remains at the heart of our strategy, powering sustainable business growth and deeper accessibility to sport for every Indian,” said Sankar Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer, Decathlon India.

Domestically, Decathlon’s local manufacturing presence is already strong, with over 70% of the quantities sold in India in 2025 being Made in India. This figure is expected to rise to 90% by 2030. This growth is anchored in Decathlon’s robust local production ecosystem, supported by 113 manufacturing sites, 83 suppliers, and 7 production offices across India.

Decathlon currently operates 132 stores across 55 cities in India. Looking ahead, Decathlon aims to expand its retail footprint to over 90 cities by 2030. As part of this growth journey, Decathlon said that it is working to create more than 300,000 new job opportunities in its direct and indirect workforce across the production ecosystem.