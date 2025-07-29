Family feud deepens at Sona Comstar after Sunjay Kapur’s death, legal battle likely

CHENNAI: The sudden death of billionaire businessman Sunjay Kapur on June 12, 2025, has triggered a deepening corporate and familial power struggle at Sona Comstar, the auto components giant he chaired. As the company moves forward with board appointments and regulatory compliance, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, has raised serious allegations about coercion, disputed shareholding, and a suspicious chain of events following her son’s passing. The battle now appears poised to move to court.
Sona Comstar’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on July 25, 2025, as scheduled, despite Rani Kapur’s last-minute request to postpone it. The company stated that it received her email on the night of July 24, too late to act upon. The board, after consulting legal counsel, proceeded with the meeting, citing that Rani Kapur is not a shareholder as per company records and thus had no formal standing to call for a delay.
During the AGM, the company confirmed the appointment of Jeffrey Mark Overly as Chairman of the Board, effective June 23, and also inducted Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, as a Non-Executive Director. Her appointment was nominated by the promoter entity Aureus Investments Pvt Ltd and approved by more than 99% of shareholders. The board defended its decisions, maintaining full adherence to corporate governance norms and statutory guidelines.
However, Rani Kapur strongly disputes the legitimacy of the board’s recent moves. In a letter dated July 24 addressed to the company and its shareholders, she claimed she was coerced into signing documents in the days following her son’s death, when she was emotionally vulnerable and unaware of the implications. She described her son’s death as “sudden and suspicious,” suggesting the cause of death – officially reported as cardiac arrest during a polo match – has not been adequately explained.
Rani Kapur also claims to be the sole beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur’s will and, therefore, the majority shareholder in the Sona Group. She asserted that no one has been authorised by her to represent the family on the company board or to vote on behalf of family interests. She accuses the current promoter group of attempting to marginalise her and take control of the legacy built by the Kapur family over decades.
The company has categorically denied all her allegations. In a statement following the AGM, Sona Comstar clarified that no documents had been signed or collected from Rani Kapur after Sunjay’s death, and that the AGM proceedings were conducted in compliance with all laws. It further emphasised that she ceased to be a shareholder as early as 2019, and her name does not figure in any recent shareholding records.
The legal implications of this standoff could be significant. According to legal experts cited in media reports, Rani Kapur may approach the High Court or the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to challenge the board decisions on grounds of mismanagement and oppression. A key aspect of the legal debate may focus on whether Rani Kapur can establish a valid claim to shareholding through inheritance or trust ownership. If she can do so, she may have the standing to challenge board decisions and call for fresh appointments or audits.
The succession conflict has cast a shadow over Sona Comstar’s otherwise stable operations. The company, known for supplying advanced components to electric vehicle makers globally, continues to maintain its operational focus. Still, the internal rift raises questions about long-term promoter governance, investor confidence, and potential legal risks.
With Rani Kapur preparing to take the matter to court, and the board standing firm on the legality of its appointments and decisions, the feud is far from over. What began as a personal tragedy is rapidly evolving into a corporate governance crisis at one of India’s most prominent automotive suppliers.