NSE seeks settlement with Sebi in co-location, dark fibre cases

MUMBAI: The National Stock Exchange has filed two settlement applications with the Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) in matters related to the co-location and dark fibre cases. The exchange has confirmed the development, as part of disclosures in its earnings statement on Tuesday.

“On June 20, 2025, the exchange filed two separate settlement applications with the regulator under the Sebi (settlement regulations) 2018 for settlement of a) colocation WTM order and colocation AO order; and b) the dark fibre WTM order and the dark fibre AO order. Revert from the Sebi on the above-mentioned applications is awaited,” the NSE said.

“Based on the opinion of the external legal counsel, the exchange is of the view that it has strong grounds to contest each of the above orders/appeals including levy of monetary penalty passed by Sebi. Accordingly, no provision for any liability in this regard is considered necessary in the consolidated statement of financial results for the quarter to June 2025, other than the amount of Rs 100 crore imposed by the SAT in the colocation appeal which had been duly adjusted against the amount deposited by the NSE with the Sebi during the fiscal ending March 2023,” it added.