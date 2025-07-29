Online eyewear leader Lenskart files for over Rs 8,000 crore IPO

MUMBAI: Lenskart Solutions, which is a leader among the tech driven eyewear platform selling under the label of Lenskart, has filed for an over Rs 8,000 crore primary issue with the markets regulator Sebi.

The leading omni-channel eyewear retailer offers a wide selection of affordable and fashionable prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses and contact lenses.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to ₹21,50 crore and the rest in offers under which seven of its leading external investors will be selling. Though the exact amount they will be raised through the ofs will be known only after the price discovery it has been learnt that the ofs component will be in excess of tRs 6000 crore.

The ofs involves sale of up to 132,288,941 or 13.3 crore shares by certain existing shareholders, including Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi, who are the promoters and external investors such as SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman), Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius, PI Opportunities Fund –II, Macritchie Investments, Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP, according to the DRHP filed Tuesday.

The company also said it may consider a pre-ipo placement aggregating to Rs 430 crore prior to filing of the RHP.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO for various strategic initiatives, including capital expenditure for setting up new company-operated company-owned stores; investments in technology and cloud infrastructure; marketing and business promotion among others.