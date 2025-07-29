RBI caps investment by banks, others in AIF schemes at 10%

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has been frowning upon the mushrooming of alternative investment funds (AIFs) for quite sometime, has tightened the overall regulations by capping the investments by banks, non-banks and all-India financial institutions at 10% of the corpus of any such scheme.

The new norms are part of the central bank’s updated directions on investment in AIF schemes, issued Tuesday. The new directions will be in force from January 1, 2026 and will apply to all banks, cooperative banks, non-banks, all-India financial institutions and housing finance companies.

Also, collective contribution by all regulated entities in any AIF scheme should not be more than 20% of the corpus of that scheme, said the directions.

More importantly, the RBI has also mandated 100% provisioning by the investing entity in case of breach of the new investment caps, either individually or collectively.

The alternative assets market in India, currently estimated at $400 billion AUM, is projected to grow 5x to $2 trillion over the next decade.

According to an IBEF (India Brand Equity Forum) report, the domestic AIF industry (which includes category II funds and private credit funds) had commitments worth Rs 13 trillion or $150 billion as of December 2024. The global AIF industry is a little over $20 trillion.

Of this, category II AIFs in the country, which are regulated by Sebi, including private equity, real estate, and distressed asset funds, comprised Rs 10 trillion ($115 billion) and the private credit segment accounted for 15% of total AIF commitments at Rs 1.95 trillion or $22.39 billion.

As of May 2025, there are 1,550 registered AIFs in the country, according to the above-cited report, which added that the industry has surged nearly 110% in commitments in the fiscal 2025 compared to fiscal 2022. The industry is projected to surpass Rs 100 trillion or $1.15 trillion by 2030.