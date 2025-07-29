Renowned economist and author Meghnad Desai dies at 85

The eminent Indian-born British economist Meghnad Desai has died at the age of 85.

Born in Vadodara in 1940, Desai completed his PhD in economics from the University of Pennsylvania in 1963. He moved to London two years later, becoming a lecturer at the London School of Economics. He later became a professor and then a professor emeritus there.

Desai was nominated to the House of Lords in 1991 as a Labour Party peer. He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Indian government in 2008.

He has written numerous books on economics as well as other subjects. His last work published in 2022 was titled 'The Poverty of Political Economy: How Economics Abandoned the Poor'.

Desai also published a biography of film star Dilip Kumar titled 'Nehru's Hero: Dilip Kumar in the Life of India' in 2004.

PM Narendra Modi condoled Desai's death on social media platform X, saying, "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and economist. He always remained connected to India and Indian culture. He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."