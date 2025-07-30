Agilent opens its Indian biopharma capability center in Hyderabad

CHENNAI: Agilent Technologies, a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, has inaugurated its new Biopharma Capability Center in Hyderabad. The facility represents a significant investment in India’s expanding life sciences ecosystem and aligns with the U.S.-based company’s broader three-to-five-year growth strategy for the country.

The center was inaugurated by Telangana’s Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, and Industries, Duddila Sridhar Babu, in the presence of Agilent’s global CEO Padraig McDonnell. Designed to support the entire drug development process, the center features advanced laboratory technologies, expert training, and regulatory-ready workflows to help researchers, scientists, and companies develop high-quality, life-saving medicines. It will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration, focusing on the development of biologics, biosimilars, and precision medicine.

The facility offers end-to-end solutions across key modalities such as chromatography, mass spectrometry, cell analysis, and lab informatics. These capabilities allow companies to simulate real laboratory environments, test for quality and compliance, and co-create solutions tailored to both Indian and global markets.

For Hyderabad’s biopharma startups, academic institutions, and skilled professionals, the center provides access to global expertise, cutting-edge instrumentation, and real-world application environments. It supports accelerated R&D, hands-on training aligned with international regulatory standards, and fosters stronger industry-academia collaboration.

“India is a strategic growth market for Agilent, and Hyderabad is at the forefront of biopharma innovation,” said Padraig McDonnell, CEO of Agilent Technologies. “Our future will be shaped by continued innovation and a relentless focus on our customers.”

“This new experience center reinforces our support for the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative by empowering local innovation, nurturing talent, and enabling scalable, affordable, and sustainable solutions,” McDonnell added.

Commenting on the launch, Minister Sridhar Babu said, “With a strong talent base and a clear focus on innovation, we are building a future-ready healthcare system. The Agilent Biopharma Experience Center is a significant milestone that strengthens Telangana’s position as a global life sciences leader and adds value to our growing innovation-driven ecosystem.”

Telangana currently accounts for nearly one-third of India’s pharmaceutical production and 40% of bulk drug exports.

Hyderabad boasts one of the most mature and future-focused life sciences ecosystems in India, with deep industry expertise, strong R&D capabilities, and a conducive policy environment. Building on the city’s legacy in generics and increasing emphasis on advanced therapies, the new center adds cutting-edge analytical and regulatory capabilities that support local innovation and global delivery.

Earlier this year, Agilent also launched its India Solution Center in Manesar. With this expansion, the company is deepening customer partnerships and positioning India as a strategic hub in its global innovation and growth roadmap.

“Agilent is already working closely with many of India’s leading biopharma companies,” McDonnell said. “With this center, we aim to strengthen those relationships and co-create solutions that address the evolving needs of both Indian and global markets.”