Happiest Minds expects to sustain double-digit growth, Gen AI contributes 2.4% of revenues

BENGALURU: Mid-tier IT services company Happiest Minds, which has posted a 12% y-o-y increase in its net profit at Rs 57 crore and 18.5% growth in revenues from operations at Rs 550 crore in the June quarter, expects to sustain double-digit growth for the year.

Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director, Happiest Minds, told TNIE, "We had said that we'll do double digit growth for the current year and the quarter growth does set us on that path. Our generative AI business is beginning to break even, the new sales engine into which we were making investments along with generative AI has started its payback."

He also added that Gen AI is contributing about 2.4% of the company's total revenues.

"Gen AI is becoming all-pervasive and it is there in every project we do. At least if we're not doing something right now, there are conversations which are happening. It is moved from POC (proof of concept) to production, longer-term projects and larger value projects," he added.

It has reported EBITDA of Rs 124 crore at 21.4% in Q1.