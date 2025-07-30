Hit by 25% tariff, Indian exporters now awaiting relief through bilateral trade pact with US

The Indian export sector is bracing for a major setback following the US decision to impose a 25% tariff on Indian imports starting August 1, accompanied by an unspecified penalty over India’s continued energy and defence ties with Russia. While the move has caused concern and uncertainty among Indian businesses, industry leaders are pinning hopes on an impending bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between the two countries to ease tensions and provide a roadmap for future cooperation.

Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said the lack of clarity around the quantum of the penalty has left Indian exporters and U.S. importers without a concrete basis to calculate landed costs or plan supply chains effectively. “This ambiguity disrupts supply chain planning and pricing strategies,” Sahai said. “However, given the strong momentum toward a BTA between India and the U.S., industry remains cautiously optimistic.”

The textile sector, one of the worst-hit segments, is particularly vulnerable. The U.S. is India’s largest market for textile and apparel exports, with shipments totalling $4.59 billion between January and May 2025 — a 13% rise over the same period last year. The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has warned that the steep tariff hike significantly erodes India’s competitive edge, especially against regional rivals like Vietnam (20% tariff), Indonesia (19%), and Cambodia (36%).

“The new tariff rate is going to seriously test the resolve and resilience of India’s textile and apparel exporters,” said CITI Chairman Rakesh Mehra. “Planning becomes difficult with no clarity on the penalty amount.” Still, Mehra expressed hope that the issue would be resolved under the forthcoming BTA and urged the government to support exporters in navigating the crisis.

Mehra also stressed the importance of preserving not just exports but employment in a sector dominated by MSMEs, with India targeting $100 billion in textile exports by 2030.