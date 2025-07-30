India exporters steel themselves as tariff clock ticks down

MUMBAI: Indian exporters were bracing Wednesday for higher US tariffs to kick in as prospects dim for an interim trade deal between New Delhi and Washington before the August 1 deadline.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said India could face a 20-25 percent rate since a deal had not been finalised, although he added that a final levy was yet to be decided.

While lower than the 26 percent reciprocal tariffs Washington previously announced in April, that would would still represent a leap from the current 10 percent baseline tariff on Indian shipments to the United States.

India, the world's most populous country, was one of the first few major economies to engage Washington in broader trade talks.

But six months later, Trump's sweeping demands and India's reluctance to fully open its agricultural and dairy sectors have so far prevented Delhi from sealing a deal that would shield it from punitive tariffs.

"We are also not very hopeful (for a trade deal)... Only a miracle can make it happen," Ajay Sahai, director general of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations told AFP.

"So both Indian exporters and US importers are figuring out how they can absorb these hard duties so the supply chain can stay intact," he said.

Sahai said both exporters and buyers would see their profit margins impacted as they seek to prevent a drop in trade while awaiting an India-US deal.

"Much will depend on what tariff comes... But assuming it is even 20 or 25 percent, both sides will share the hit."

Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal said last week that talks with the United States were making "fast progress".

But US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC in an interview "more negotiations" would be needed with India "to see how ambitious they want to be".