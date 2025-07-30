IndiGo's net profit falls 20% in Q1 of FY26 amid rise in non-fuel expenses

InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of low-cost airline IndiGo, reported a 20% decline in net profit for the quarter ending June (Q1FY26) owing to a sharp increase in ‘other costs’ excluding fuel. The company’s profit stood at Rs 2,176 crore in Q1FY26 as compared to a profit of Rs 2,728 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q1FY25).

Revenue for the country’s largest airline rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 20,496 crore in Q1FY26.

IndiGo reported a 26.5% rise in the airline's airport fees and charges to Rs 1,627 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,286 crore a year ago quarter. The company’s depreciation and amortization expenses rose 38% y-o-y to Rs 2,566 crore while foreign exchange losses surged 156% y-o-y to Rs 147 crore. Overall, total expenses surged 10% y-o-y to Rs 19,232 crore in Q1FY26.

The sharp rise in the airline's non-fuel expenses was controlled by the fall in aviation turbine fuel prices during the quarter. The airline's aircraft fuel expenses fell to Rs 5,833 crore during Q1FY26 from Rs 6,416 crore in Q1FY25.

IndiGo’s decline in profit came as Indian carriers continue to face increased operational costs following the closure of Pakistan airspace on April 24 after tensions between the two nations heightened post the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam.

CEO Pieter Elbers said that the June quarter was shaped by significant external challenges that created headwinds for the entire aviation sector.