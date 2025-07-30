Mahindra beats estimates with 24% jump in net profit, Hyundai sees 8% dip

Beating street estimates, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) reported a robust 24% year-on-year jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 4,083 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26). Consolidated revenue for the company grew 22% to Rs 45,529 crore during the reported quarter.

The homegrown auto major’s performance was powered by strong performances in its auto, farm, and services businesses. M&M maintained its leadership in the SUV segment (27.3% revenue market share, up by a massive 570 basis points), light commercial vehicles under 3.5 tons (54.2% market share, up 340 basis points), tractors (45.2%, highest ever quarterly share), and electric three-wheelers (38.7%).

The auto segment saw a 17% rise in volumes at 247,000 units, with consolidated revenue up by 31% to Rs 25,999 crore and profit surging by 32% to Rs 1,760 crore. The company’s utility vehicle volume stood at 152,000 units.

Anish Shah, Group CEO & Managing Director, M&M Ltd, said that Q1 F26 has been an excellent quarter, with broad-based growth across all its businesses.

“The operating excellence in our Auto and Farm businesses is evident in continued market share gains and margin expansion. TechM is witnessing momentum on deal wins, sustaining cost discipline and is moving steadily towards its F27 margin objectives. MMFSL’s calibrated approach to growth is manifesting in stable asset quality, with GS3 under 4% as committed. Our Growth Gems are progressing well on their value creation journeys,” added Shah.