MFIs stare at longer road to recovery

MUMBAI: For the troubled microfinance sector, the road to recovery is getting longer with the normalisation of profitability is expected only by end of the current fiscal, that too if slippages are arrested and the top states normalises faster, says a report.

Though from April 2025, MFIs exposure to over-leveraged borrowers have been contained, slippages from the legacy portfolio will keep asset quality under pressure, Crisil Ratings said in a report Wednesday. Furthermore, disruptions caused by ordinances in some key states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu could hinder the path to recovery, the report warned further.

The ability to control slippages and manage credit costs, and thus profitability, will be crucial in the road ahead.

According to Malvika Bhotika, a director with the agency, while the current bucket collections have stabilised at 98-99% and there has been some reduction in fresh slippages, around 14% of loans as of end-June, remains extended to borrowers transacting with more than three microfinance lenders. While this has come down from 23% of loans as of December 2024, the portfolio remains very vulnerable to slippages, especially after the April when the industry voluntarily decided to go slow on fresh disbursals to overleveraged borrowers.