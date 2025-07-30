Microsoft restores services to Nayara Energy after temporary suspension

NEW DELHI: Tech giant Microsoft on Wednesday said it has restored services to Nayara Energy, a Russia-linked Indian oil and fuel company, two days after the latter claimed its access to Microsoft services was suddenly cut off.

In a statement, Microsoft said it is “committed to supporting all its customers in India and worldwide and has restored services for Nayara Energy.” The company also said, “We are engaged in ongoing discussions with the European Union towards service continuity for the organisation.”

Nayara Energy runs fuel retail outlets in India. Russian oil major Rosneft owns a 49.13% stake in the firm, while the rest is mostly owned by an Indian group backed by foreign companies Trafigura and UCP Investment Group.

Earlier this week, Nayara filed a petition in the Delhi High Court. It alleged that Microsoft suddenly stopped essential services without warning. The company asked the court to order Microsoft to restore access to protect its rights and keep its digital systems running.