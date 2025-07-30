Priya Sachdev’s Instagram move escalates Rs 30,000 crore succession feud

CHENNAI: Priya Sachdev Kapur, the widow of the late Sunjay Kapur, updated her Instagram identity following her appointment as a non-executive director of Sona Comstar. She changed her handle from "Priya Sachdev Kapur" to "Priya Sunjay Kapur," signaling her alignment with her late husband’s legacy. Her updated bio read: “Mother. Entrepreneur. Investor. Non‑Executive Director, Sona Comstar. Director, Aureus Investment. Carrying forward the vision of @sunjaykapur.”

Shortly after making these changes, Priya deleted her Instagram account entirely, sparking speculation and highlighting growing concerns over privacy and control within the ongoing succession dispute.

There are also unconfirmed reports that Priya’s daughter from her previous marriage, Safira, may have dropped the surname "Chatwal" in favor of "Kapur." Observers believe this move could be linked to inheritance positioning and legal identity in the context of the family feud.

Sunjay Kapur, the industrialist and former chairman of Sona Comstar, died suddenly on June 12, 2025, during a polo match in Windsor, UK. Reports suggest he suffered an anaphylactic shock—possibly caused by swallowing a bee—which led to a cardiac arrest. He was 53. His unexpected passing triggered a fierce ₹30,000 crore estate battle between his wife, Priya, and his mother, Rani Kapur, over control of the Sona Group and Sona Comstar.

Boardroom rift and legal battle

At Sona Comstar’s Annual General Meeting on July 25, Priya was formally appointed as a non-executive director, securing 99.44% shareholder approval. However, Rani Kapur strongly opposed the move, alleging she was coerced into signing documents shortly after her son's death. She claims to be the rightful majority shareholder, citing a will dated June 30, 2015.

Rani has also raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding Sunjay’s death, calling it “suspicious and unexplained.” She sought to postpone the AGM, but her request was denied, as she has not been a shareholder since 2019.

The company now finds itself in the midst of a power struggle marked by legal uncertainty, governance disputes, and intense public scrutiny. The controversy has also sparked wider conversations about inheritance rights, particularly concerning biological versus step or adopted children.

What the name change means—and what’s next

Observers in both corporate circles and on social media believe Priya’s online rebranding and her appointment to the board reflect a strategic effort to position herself as the custodian of Sunjay’s legacy. Rani Kapur’s opposition, meanwhile, could escalate into a protracted legal battle involving wills, board control, and shareholder rights.

The deletion of Priya’s Instagram account is widely seen as a move to retreat from public attention—possibly a calculated step to manage legal proceedings more discreetly.