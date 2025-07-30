Rooftop solar plants to be installed in 1 crore households by 2026-27: Union minister Pralhad Joshi

NEW DELHI: Around one crore households across the country will be equipped with rooftop solar plants by 2026-27 under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, said the Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday. The minister, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, said the government is implementing various schemes and programmes to promote and develop renewable energy across India.
“The government launched PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in February 2024 for installing rooftop solar for one crore households by 2026-27 across all states and UTs in the country," he said during the Question Hour.
India’s installed renewable energy capacity has now crossed 245 GW, including 116 GW of solar and 52 GW of wind power. According to the minister, the country has saved nearly ₹4 lakh crore by reducing fossil fuel imports and cutting pollution.
India had achieved a major milestone in its energy transition journey by reaching 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources—five years ahead of the target set under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement.
Joshi highlighted the Pradhan Mantri-Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, which is being implemented across all states and Union Territories. Under the scheme, capacity allocations are made based on demand received and the progress demonstrated by the respective states and UTs.
Referring to employment opportunities in the sector, the minister said that, according to a study titled "Powering Jobs Growth with Green Energy" by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) in July 2019, along with a co-benefits study by TERI in October 2019, approximately 13 lakh jobs are expected to be created in the renewable energy sector by June 2025.
He also mentioned that 31,829 local youth and technical workers, trained under the Ministry’s Suryamitra, Vayumitra, and Jal-Urja Mitra skill development programmes, have already secured employment.