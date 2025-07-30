Rooftop solar plants to be installed in 1 crore households by 2026-27: Union minister Pralhad Joshi

NEW DELHI: Around one crore households across the country will be equipped with rooftop solar plants by 2026-27 under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, said the Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday. The minister, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, said the government is implementing various schemes and programmes to promote and develop renewable energy across India.

“The government launched PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in February 2024 for installing rooftop solar for one crore households by 2026-27 across all states and UTs in the country," he said during the Question Hour.

India’s installed renewable energy capacity has now crossed 245 GW, including 116 GW of solar and 52 GW of wind power. According to the minister, the country has saved nearly ₹4 lakh crore by reducing fossil fuel imports and cutting pollution.

India had achieved a major milestone in its energy transition journey by reaching 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources—five years ahead of the target set under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement.