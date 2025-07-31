Adani Enterprises' net profit plunges by nearly 50% in Q1 of FY26

Adani Group’s flagship company -- Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) -- on Thursday reported a nearly 50% drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 734 crore for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY26) as against Rs 1,455 crore profit logged during the same quarter of the last fiscal. AEL’s revenue from operations declined 14% to Rs 21,961 crore in Q1FY26 as against Rs 25,472 crore reported in the year-ago period.
Adani Enterprises shares closed 4% lower on Thursday at Rs 2,431 apiece on the BSE.
A drop in coal-fired power demand, mainly due to a milder summer and earlier-than-expected monsoon, weighed on the mainstay coal trading division of the company, which contributes 36% of the revenue. It traded 17% fewer volumes at 12.8 million tonnes during the quarter.
"Results for the quarter impacted primarily on account of the decrease in trade volume and volatility of index prices in IRM (integrated resources management) and commercial mining," AEL said in a statement.
Besides coal trading, the new energy business also saw an 11% drop in revenue mainly because of lower volumes of solar module and wind turbine sales. While Adani New Industries Ltd saw pre-tax earnings (EBITDA) drop about 34% to Rs 982 crore, the coal trading division logged a 45% decline to Rs 485 crore.
AEL's airport business saw EBITDA growing 61% to Rs 1,094 crore.
"The substantial rise in EBITDA contribution from our incubating businesses reflects the strength and scalability of our operating model. This performance has been led by our airports business, which delivered an exceptional 61% year-on-year growth in EBITDA,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.
He added, "With landmark assets like the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the copper plant and the Ganga Motorway set to become operational, we are accelerating our mission to build next-generation infrastructure platforms that are globally benchmarked, technologically advanced, and strategically vital to India’s growth story."