Cognizant beats estimates in Q2 as net profit rises 14%

BENGALURU: Nasdaq-listed Cognizant has posted a 14% y-o-y increase in its net profit to $645 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $566 million it reported a year ago. The revenue of Cognizant, which follows a January to December fiscal, in the June quarter was up 8.1% y-o-y at $5.25 billion.

Its 2025 constant currency revenue growth guidance narrowed to 4-6%, while the 2025 adjusted operating margin guidance is unchanged at 15.5-15.7%. The company's operating margin stood at 15.6%.

"Our second quarter revenue performance exceeded the high end of our guidance range, underscoring the effectiveness of our strategy to build a resilient and durable portfolio that positions us to win in the AI era," said Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer.

"Our investments in talent, platforms and AI infrastructure drove our fourth-straight quarter of organic year-over-year revenue growth, another quarter of margin expansion and helped us accelerate bookings, including two $1 billion deals," he added.