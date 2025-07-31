Indian electronics exports to US unaffected amid new tariff announcement

According to a recent study by Canalys, now part of Omdia, smartphone shipments from India to the US surged 240% year-on-year, now accounting for 44% of all smartphones imported into the American market. This trend reflects Apple’s ongoing strategy to diversify its supply chain by increasing production capacity in India and reducing dependence on Chinese manufacturing.

The shift has significantly altered global trade patterns. China’s share of US smartphone imports dropped from 61% in the second quarter of 2024 to just 25% in the same period of 2025. In contrast, India’s share jumped from 13% to 44% during that time, effectively absorbing much of the production decline from China.

“This likely means iPhones will become more expensive for Americans. Even if India gains more production volume, the cost gap between China and India is narrowing. Since iPhones are not yet manufactured in Vietnam, the main implication is that unless Apple decides to absorb the extra cost or secures a tariff exemption, the cost will likely be passed on to consumers. India has been gaining significant production volume, shifting the global dynamics,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research.

Official trade data supports this shift. India’s exports to the US reached USD 25.52 billion during April to June in the current financial year, registering a growth of nearly 23 percent compared to the same period last year. Total bilateral trade between India and the US stood at USD 32.41 billion in the first quarter of FY25, while overall trade in the financial year so far has crossed USD 86 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce.