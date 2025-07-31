Indian electronics exports to US unaffected amid new tariff; Review on exemptions likely before August 14

NEW DELHI: Indian exports of smartphones, laptops, and tablets to the United States remain unaffected for now, despite US President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a 25% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods. According to reports citing sources, the US had in April 2025 provided a 90-day exemption period on select electronics, allowing Indian exporters to continue shipments without being subject to new tariffs. These exemptions are scheduled to expire on August 14. A review meeting is expected to be held in the US before the deadline to decide on whether to extend the exemptions under Section 232 of US trade law.

Industry experts believe that the tariff development is unlikely to significantly impact India’s mobile manufacturing sector. While China currently faces a 30% tariff on electronics exports to the US, India faces a slightly lower rate of 25%. Vietnam, although subject to a 20% tariff, is not yet a manufacturing base for iPhones, making India and China the key production hubs for Apple.

According to a recent study by Canalys, now part of Omdia, smartphone shipments from India to the US surged 240% year-on-year, now accounting for 44% of all smartphones imported into the American market. This trend reflects Apple’s ongoing strategy to diversify its supply chain by increasing production capacity in India and reducing dependence on Chinese manufacturing.