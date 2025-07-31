Indian equity markets end lower on Thursday amid sudden US tariff concerns

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets ended lower on Thursday, July 31, weighed down by a sudden tariff announcement by former US President Donald Trump. The BSE Sensex closed at 81,185.58, falling 296.28 points or 0.36%, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled at 24,768.35, down 86.70 points or 0.35%.

Markets opened sharply in the red after Trump declared a 25% tariff on Indian imports, citing India’s energy and defense ties with Russia. The move sparked heavy selling across export-oriented sectors including pharmaceuticals, textiles, and auto components. Stocks such as Dr. Reddy’s and Sun Pharma fell up to 3%, while smaller exporters like Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen Foods dropped over 6%.

Within the first 15 minutes of trade, the Sensex lost as much as 786 points and the Nifty slipped over 212 points, leading to a market capitalisation erosion of nearly ₹5 lakh crore. However, equities rebounded from the day’s lows by midday as investors bought into domestic-facing sectors like FMCG, banks, and media. Stocks like HUL, ITC, and Jio Financial Services helped cushion losses.