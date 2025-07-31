Maruti reports 2% growth in Q1 net profit as exports save sluggish domestic demand

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) on Thursday reported a marginal 2% rise in net profit to Rs 3,712 crore for the quarter that ended on June 30 (Q1FY26) as demand in the domestic market remains sluggish. MSIL had reported a net profit of Rs 3,650 crore in the year-ago period.
The carmaker's revenue rose 8% to Rs 38,414 crore in Q1FY26 as against Rs 35,531 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
“In Quarter 1, the domestic passenger vehicle industry continued to witness a sluggish demand environment. For the company, a decline in domestic sales of 4.5% was compensated by a robust 37.4% growth in exports resulting in an overall sales volume increase of 1.1% for the quarter, year-on-year,” said MSIL in a statement.
The company sold a total of 527,861 vehicles during the quarter, comprising domestic sales of 430,889 units and exports of 96,972 units.
MSIL is all set to introduce a new five-seater SUV on September 3. It will be the second mid-size SUV in Maruti's product line-up after the Grand Vitara.
Maruti said on Thursday that its board has approved alterations to the object clause of its memorandum of association (MoA) to expand its business scope beyond automobile manufacturing.
The changes will allow the company to enter new segments, such as integrated mobility services, electric vehicle infrastructure, carbon credits trading and vehicle recycling.