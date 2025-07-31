Maruti reports 2% growth in Q1 net profit as exports save sluggish domestic demand

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) on Thursday reported a marginal 2% rise in net profit to Rs 3,712 crore for the quarter that ended on June 30 (Q1FY26) as demand in the domestic market remains sluggish. MSIL had reported a net profit of Rs 3,650 crore in the year-ago period.

The carmaker's revenue rose 8% to Rs 38,414 crore in Q1FY26 as against Rs 35,531 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

“In Quarter 1, the domestic passenger vehicle industry continued to witness a sluggish demand environment. For the company, a decline in domestic sales of 4.5% was compensated by a robust 37.4% growth in exports resulting in an overall sales volume increase of 1.1% for the quarter, year-on-year,” said MSIL in a statement.