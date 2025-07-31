Trump says tariffs are making US 'great and rich' again

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the sweeping tariffs he has imposed on nations around the world were making the country "great & rich again" as governments raced to strike deals with Washington less than 24 hours before an August 1 deadline.

"Tariffs are making America GREAT & RICH Again," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"ONE YEAR AGO, AMERICA WAS A DEAD COUNTRY, NOW IT IS THE "HOTTEST" COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD," he added.

A day earlier, the US President imposed new tariffs to punish or favor several major trading partners -- the latest round of sweeping measures that have roiled markets around the world.

South Korea squeezed in at the last moment, securing agreement on a 15 percent tariff for exports to the United States -- significantly below the 25 percent that Trump had earlier threatened to introduce.

But Trump also announced crippling 50 percent tariffs on Brazil and a 25 percent levy on Indian exports, while warning Canada it would face trade repercussions for planning to recognize a Palestinian state.

The 15 percent rate on Seoul -- Washington's key security ally -- was equivalent to levies determined from US trade deals with Japan and the European Union.

He added that South Korea had committed to investing $350 billion in the United States, as well as the purchase of "$100 billion worth" of liquefied natural gas (LNG) or other energy sources.

Seoul's presidential office said tariffs on automobiles -- one of Seoul's key exports -- would also stay at 15 percent.

Trump hit Brazil with high tariffs as well as sanctions against the judge overseeing a trial of his far-right ally Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of attempting a coup in Latin America's biggest economy.

But he delayed its implementation from Friday to August 6, and crucially exempted many products from the prohibitive levy, including orange juice, civil aircraft, iron ore and some energy products.