‘Let their dead economies sink together’: Trump takes fresh swipe at India-Russia ties after 25 per cent tariff move

Trump’s latest bombshell comes a day after he announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effective August 1, citing high trade barriers and the purchase of military equipment and energy from Russia.

The comment marks an escalation in Trump’s rhetoric against New Delhi and Moscow, reflecting deepening frustration over India's continued economic and strategic engagement with Russia, particularly in energy and defense sectors, despite global pressure.

“We’ve done very little business with India,” Trump added. “Their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world.”

The statement has sparked strong reactions in India, with opposition accusing the US President of undermining diplomatic ties and using coercive tactics to shape global alliances.