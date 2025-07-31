‘Let their dead economies sink together’: Trump takes fresh swipe at India-Russia ties after 25 per cent tariff move

Hours after imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all Indian imports, US President Donald Trump lashed out at India and Russia, dismissing concerns about their growing partnership and reiterating his administration’s hardline stance on trade.
He took to his Truth Social handle and in a post wrote, “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care"
Trump’s latest bombshell comes a day after he announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effective August 1, citing high trade barriers and the purchase of military equipment and energy from Russia.
The comment marks an escalation in Trump’s rhetoric against New Delhi and Moscow, reflecting deepening frustration over India's continued economic and strategic engagement with Russia, particularly in energy and defense sectors, despite global pressure.
“We’ve done very little business with India,” Trump added. “Their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world.”
The statement has sparked strong reactions in India, with opposition accusing the US President of undermining diplomatic ties and using coercive tactics to shape global alliances.
He then issued a warning to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to “watch his words” and avoid entering “very dangerous territory”.
“Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory,” he added.