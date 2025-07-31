Trump’s tariff hammer hits Indian stocks as US-dependent firms bleed on Dalal Street

Shares of Indian companies heavily reliant on the US market faced intense selling pressure on Dalal Street on Thursday after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff and additional penalties on goods imported from India.

Among the hardest hit were textile stocks, with Welspun Living plunging over 4%. The company, a major exporter of home textiles to US retailers like Walmart and Costco, derives 60-65% of its revenue from the US market.

Similarly, shares of Vardhman Textiles crashed 5%, Arvind Ltd fell by 4.5%, Alok Industries dropped 2%, Gokaldas Exports, 80% of whose revenue is generated from the North American market, declined 4.5%, and Kitex garments, 70% of whose revenue comes from the US, fell 5%. Many other textile stocks also witnessed similar selloffs.

Pharma stocks were also under pressure on Thursday given 40% of India's total pharma exports go to the US. The world’s largest economy is India's largest overseas pharma market, with exports rising 21% from $8.1 billion in FY24 to $9.8 billion in FY25.

While India currently pays zero tariff on export of generic drugs to the US, there are fears that the 25% tariff will be applicable to the pharma sector as well. Shares of two leading pharma firms -- Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharmaceutical -- fell 1.6% and 1.7%, respectively, on Thursday as the US market generates a significant chunk of their revenue.

Share of Natco Pharma, 68% of whose revenue comes from the US market, fell more than 2%. Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences and Biocon were also under selling pressure on Thursday as the US market accounts for between 40-50% of their revenue.

Shares of auto component companies also witnessed selling pressure on Thursday. Stocks such as Sona BLW, Samvardhana Motherson, Uno Minda, Bharat Forge and Ramkrishna Forgings declined up to 3% amid concerns over the impact of higher trade duties on export-driven revenue. India exported $2.2 billion worth of auto parts to the US in FY24, accounting for 29.1% of its total auto parts exports.