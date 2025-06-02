Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh's salary rose by 22% to Rs 80.62 crore in FY25

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh saw his salary increase by 22% to Rs 80.62 crore in FY25, the annual report of the company shows. His salary includes Rs 49.50 crore on account of exercise of 3,06,276 restricted stock units (RSUs) under the 2015 plan and 39,141 RSUs under the 2019 plan during fiscal 2025.
Nandan Nilekani, the chairman of Infosys, voluntarily chose not to receive any remuneration for his services rendered to the company, according to the annual report.
Parekh’s salary was 725 times the median salary of Infosys employees in FY25. The median salary of the employees increased by 9.68% to Rs 10,72,008 during the year. In FY24, the median salary of the employees was Rs 9,77,868.
“The average annual increase in the salaries of employees was 12% in India after accounting for promotions and other event-based compensation revisions for employees covered as part of the rewards program. Employees outside India received a wage increase in line with the market trends in the respective countries," said the company’s annual report.
The change in remuneration in FY25 as compared to FY24 was primarily on account of change in perquisite value of stock incentives granted in previous years and exercised during the year, and revision in compensation, the company said.
Karmesh Gul Vaswani, Segment Head – CPG, logistics & retail, received the second highest salary of Rs 21.64 crore among top executives. His salary also includes Rs 10.22 crore on account of exercise of RSUs.