Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh's salary rose by 22% to Rs 80.62 crore in FY25

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh saw his salary increase by 22% to Rs 80.62 crore in FY25, the annual report of the company shows. His salary includes Rs 49.50 crore on account of exercise of 3,06,276 restricted stock units (RSUs) under the 2015 plan and 39,141 RSUs under the 2019 plan during fiscal 2025.

Nandan Nilekani, the chairman of Infosys, voluntarily chose not to receive any remuneration for his services rendered to the company, according to the annual report.

Parekh’s salary was 725 times the median salary of Infosys employees in FY25. The median salary of the employees increased by 9.68% to Rs 10,72,008 during the year. In FY24, the median salary of the employees was Rs 9,77,868.