Zepto raid fallout: FDA to inspect all quick commerce facilities

CHENNAI: Following the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raid at the Dharavi outlet of Kiranakart Technologies Pvt Ltd, the parent company of the popular instant grocery delivery platform Zepto, and consequent suspension its food business license on the ground of violation of hygiene rules, the state FDA is planning to inspect the facilities of all quick commerce companies, including Blinkit and Instamart.

The action against Zepto followed a detailed inspection conducted in its facilties in Mumbai on Saturday that uncovered multiple violations of food safety and hygiene regulations at the company’s distribution centre.

According to sources familiar with the development, Maharashtra health minister has already instructed the food and drug regulator go ahead with detailed inspections at the facilities of all food delivery companies in the state.

The inspections at Zepto's Dharavi store and godowns were initiated by the Maharashtra FDA under the direct instructions of Minister of State for FDA, Yogesh Kadam. The operation was led by Food Safety Officer Ram Bodke and supervised by Mangesh Mane, Joint Commissioner, Food. The probe aimed to assess compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related licensing regulations.