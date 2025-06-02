Zepto raid fallout: FDA to inspect all quick commerce facilities

CHENNAI: Following the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raid at the Dharavi outlet of Kiranakart Technologies Pvt Ltd, the parent company of the popular instant grocery delivery platform Zepto, and consequent suspension its food business license on the ground of violation of hygiene rules, the state FDA is planning to inspect the facilities of all quick commerce companies, including Blinkit and Instamart.
The action against Zepto followed a detailed inspection conducted in its facilties in Mumbai on Saturday that uncovered multiple violations of food safety and hygiene regulations at the company’s distribution centre.
According to sources familiar with the development, Maharashtra health minister has already instructed the food and drug regulator go ahead with detailed inspections at the facilities of all food delivery companies in the state.
The inspections at Zepto's Dharavi store and godowns were initiated by the Maharashtra FDA under the direct instructions of Minister of State for FDA, Yogesh Kadam. The operation was led by Food Safety Officer Ram Bodke and supervised by Mangesh Mane, Joint Commissioner, Food. The probe aimed to assess compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related licensing regulations.
The FDA’s findings at the Zepto distribution centre were serious and pointed to a blatant disregard for food safety norms, including visible fungal growth --several food items showed signs of fungal contamination, posing a direct health risk to consumers, stagnant and clogged water was found near storage areas indicating a lack of proper hygiene and maintenance, and improper cold storage.
The FDA reported that the cold storage units failed to maintain the prescribed temperature norms crucial for preserving perishable food items. It also said floors were wet and unclean, and food products were stored haphazardly, with some placed directly on the ground, increasing the risk of contamination.
In light of these findings, the FDA acted swiftly to suspend the food business license of the Dharavi outlet, effectively halting its operations until corrective measures are taken and compliance is ensured. The suspension underscores the regulatory authority’s commitment to enforcing food safety standards and protecting consumer health.
Zepto, operated by Kiranakart Technologies Pvt Ltd, is a fast-growing grocery delivery startup that promises delivery within minutes, primarily catering to urban consumers. The company has expanded rapidly across several Indian cities, making food safety compliance and supply chain management critical to its operations.
Wider Implications:
This enforcement action serves as a cautionary tale for food delivery and e-commerce platforms about the importance of adhering to stringent hygiene and food safety protocols. With rising consumer dependence on such services, regulators are intensifying scrutiny to ensure public health is not compromised.
The FDA has mandated that Zepto’s Dharavi outlet rectify all observed violations and undergo a fresh inspection before its license can be reinstated. Failure to comply may lead to further penalties, including potential closure of operations at other outlets or legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.