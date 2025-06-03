Hyundai, Kia offload Ola Electric stakes via block deals

South Korean automakers - Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation - have divested their entire shareholding in Ola Electric Mobility through block deals, marking a strategic exit from the loss-making electric two-wheeler manufacturer.

Hyundai sold 10.8 crore shares at Rs 50.70 apiece, amounting to Rs 552 crore, while Kia sold 2.7 crore shares at Rs 50.55 each, amounting to Rs 138 crores, showed NSE bulk deal data. Shares of Ola Electric closed 8.12% lower at Rs 49.33 on the BSE on Tuesday,

As of March 2025, BSE data shows that Hyundai held a 2.4% public stake in the company. Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius purchased 8.61 crore shares at Rs 50.55 per share, thus investing ₹437 crore investment in Ola Electric.

The exit by Hyundai and Kia comes days after Ola Electric reported that its losses more than doubled to Rs 870 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) as against Rs 416 crore loss reported in the same quarter of last fiscal (Q4FY24). The company’s revenue from operations dropped 59.5% year-on-year to Rs 716 crore.

The fall in and bottomline and topline performance is primarily attributed to a sharp decline in sales amid increasing competition from legacy players. Vehicle deliveries came down to 51,375 units in Q4FY25 from 115,000 units in Q4FY24. The company, however, claims to have retained market leadership for FY25, with full-year deliveries coming at 359,000 units, up from 329,000 a year earlier.