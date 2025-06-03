OECD projects India GDP to grow at 6.3% in FY26

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimates India’s GDP growth to be 6.3% in 2025-26 and slightly higher at 6.4% in 2026-27, the intergovernmental organization said in its latest Global economic outlook report.

The report says India and Indonesia are projected to continue to experience strong and broadly stable economic growth. “While easing monetary policy will aid ongoing expansions in both economies, higher tariffs in the United States, global trade policy uncertainty, and domestic fiscal policy uncertainty in Indonesia, will have an offsetting effect… Inflation in both economies is projected to remain largely benign, although past currency depreciation in Indonesia will feed through into higher domestic prices and push up inflation this year,” said the report.

It expects the annual headline inflation in the G20 economies to collectively moderate from 6.2% to 3.6% in 2025 and 3.2% in 2026.