Positive start likely for markets ahead of RBI interest rate decision

CHENNAI: The Indian stock market is set to open on a positive note today, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, with investors closely monitoring global developments and the upcoming interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Market Indicators

GIFT Nifty Futures: As of 8:15 AM IST, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,845.5, indicating a higher start compared to Nifty50’s Monday close of 24,716.6.

Global Markets: Asian indices were mixed, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.34%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures suggested a positive opening.

Key Factors Influencing Today's Market

RBI Interest Rate Decision: The RBI is anticipated to reduce its benchmark rate by 25 basis points for the third consecutive time, aiming to support economic growth amid global uncertainties.

Global Economic Developments: The European Central Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 2.5%, citing slowing inflation and weak economic growth.

US Market Trends: US markets ended mixed, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gaining, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped. Notable stock movements included Nvidia (+3.1%) and Amazon (-4% in extended trade after underwhelming Q1 forecasts).

Market Outlook

The Indian market is expected to open higher, supported by positive global cues and anticipation of the RBI's rate cut. However, investors remain cautious, awaiting further economic data and policy decisions.

Key stocks to watch today include Britannia Industries, HCLTech, and Maruti Suzuki, which are expected to be in focus due to recent developments.

Traders should monitor the opening session closely for any significant movements and adjust their strategies accordingly.