Rupee closes marginally lower amid mixed global cues, but appreciation bias remains intact

CHENNAI: The Indian rupee closed marginally weaker on Tuesday, settling at 85.59 per US dollar, compared to 85.3825 in the previous session. Despite the minor dip, analysts maintained a cautiously optimistic outlook, citing a continued bias toward appreciation driven by underlying global and domestic factors.

Consolidation Phase Before Breakout

According to analysts, the rupee is currently navigating a consolidation phase, and they suggest that it could test stronger levels as the rupee builds momentum.

Dollar Index Recovery Muted

While the dollar index posted a modest rebound following Monday’s losses, it remains weighed down by persistent economic and fiscal concerns in the US. Recent data showed US manufacturing activity contracted in May, adding to concerns over the strength of the world’s largest economy. Additionally, continued debates over the US fiscal deficit and tariff-related uncertainty have kept dollar sentiment on the back foot.