Adani Airports raises 750 million dollars to refinance debt, expand capacity

MUMBAI: Adani Airports Holdings has raised 750 million dollars through External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) from a consortium of international banks. The funds will be used to refinance existing debt, invest in infrastructure upgrades, and expand capacity at six airports—Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The borrowed amount will also support the growth of non-aeronautical businesses, such as retail, food and beverage, duty-free, and other services across the airport network. The transaction was led by First Abu Dhabi Bank, Barclays PLC, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Adani Airports Holdings, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises and the country’s largest private airport operator, served 94 million passengers in the financial year 2024–25. The company’s total handling capacity currently stands at 110 million passengers, and it plans to triple this figure to 300 million passengers per year by 2040 through phased expansion.

As part of this growth plan, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to become operational soon. It will initially handle 20 million passengers, with capacity set to increase to 90 million annually in later phases.

“AAHL is well on its path to deliver exceptional customer experiences, leveraging technology for seamless operations, and prioritizing sustainability and community engagement across its airport network,” said Arun Bansal, CEO of AAHL.

Latham and Watkins LLP and Linklaters LLP acted as English law counsel for the deal, while Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and TT&A served as Indian legal advisors.