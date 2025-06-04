ADB approves $800 million to Pak despite opposition from India

The Indian government has vehemently opposed the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB’s) $800 million loan to Pakistan. According to government sources, India shared deep concerns regarding the potential misuse of ADB resources, particularly in light of Pakistan’s increasing defence expenditure, its declining tax-to-GDP ratio, and the lack of demonstrable progress on key macroeconomic reforms. India, according to government sources, told ADB that the economic fragility of Pakistan also poses credit risks to the multilateral agency.

The ADB on Wednesday approved an $800 million package to strengthen fiscal sustainability and improve public financial management in Pakistan. The package includes a policy-based loan of $300 million, and ADB’s first ever policy-based guarantee of up to $500 million, which, according to a statement by ADB, is expected to mobilise financing of up to $1 billion from commercial banks.

According to an ADB statement, the program supports far-reaching reforms to improve tax policy, administration, and compliance, while enhancing public expenditure and cash management. It also promotes digitalization, investment facilitation, and private sector development.

While approving the loan, ADB said that Pakistan has made significant progress in improving macroeconomic conditions. “This program backs the government’s commitment to further policy and institutional reforms that will strengthen public finances and promote sustainable growth,” ADB Country Director for Pakistan Emma Fan said in a statement.