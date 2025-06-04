Aditya Birla group acquires Cargill’s specialty chemical unit in US

The Aditya Birla Group has acquired Cargill Incorporated’s 17-acre specialty chemicals manufacturing facility in Dalton, Georgia, marking its strategic foray into the US chemicals sector. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition was made through Aditya Birla Chemicals (USA) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd., and will bolster the group’s Advanced Materials business. With this purchase, Aditya Birla Group’s cumulative investment in the U.S. manufacturing sector now exceeds $15 billion.

“This acquisition represents Aditya Birla’s strategic entry into the U.S. chemicals industry, extending the business model of our other successful manufacturing businesses in the United States, including Novelis and Birla Carbon,” said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group.

“Our growth strategy in the United States is anchored in a commitment leverage our deep manufacturing expertise to support the revitalization of the growing American manufacturing sector. We look forward to investing in and expanding this foundational facility and identifying other strategic assets to drive growth,” he added.

With this acquisition, the Advanced Materials business welcomes 50 employees. The business plans to expand the facility’s current capacity of 16,000 tons per year to over 40,000 tons over the next two years, affirming the business’s commitment to local operations and job creation.