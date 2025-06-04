Many high-net-worth individuals fall short of savings goals despite high incomes, reveals survey

A large percentage of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) are not saving enough to achieve their financial goals, as per a survey by Marcellus Investment Managers. The survey highlighted that 43% of high HNIs save less than 20% of their post-tax income, while 14% do not maintain an emergency fund.

Giving an example, the survey highlighted that a 44-year-old banking professional working in Mumbai only manages to save Rs 5 lakh per annum despite pocketing Rs 50 lakh as bulk as his/her income goes towards EMIs and children's education.

Saurabh Mukherjea, Co-Founder, Marcellus Investment Managers, said that affluent Indians are living in a world of high aspirations and low savings, compounded by illiquid, tax-inefficient portfolios. He stated that without a clear financial roadmap and disciplined investing, their goals will remain out of reach.

The survey said that HNIs prefer real estate more over other asset classes. More than half of the respondents have over 20% of their assets in property, even excluding their primary residence. Only 1/3rd of the respondents have more than 20% equity allocation.