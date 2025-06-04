Sun Pharma shares plunge as its much touted psoriasis drug trial fails

CHENNAI: Shares of India's largest drug maker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell almost 1% on main stock exchanges on Wednesday following the company's announcement of a disappointing trial results of its much expected novel drug for psoriasis.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that it is discontinuing further development of its investigational drug SCD-044, a novel orally bioavailable anti-psoriasis drug following disappointing Phase 2 trial results. This investigational drug was tested for both psoriasis and atopic dermatitis indications.

The company said that the trials (double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial evaluated the efficacy and safety) were conducted in 263 patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The primary endpoint was the proportion of patients achieving a 75% reduction in the psoriasis area. The trial failed to meet this endpoint, although no major safety or tolerability issues were reported.

“While we are disappointed with the top-line results of the clinical trials, we would like to thank all the psoriasis and atopic dermatitis patients, the healthcare professionals and administrators who participated in these pivotal clinical trials,” said Dr. Marek Honczarenko, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Specialty Development at Sun Pharma.